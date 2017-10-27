GameThread for St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, Oct 27, 2017

The Blues begin the first half of their third back-to-back tonight in Carolina, before returning home again tomorrow when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit.

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Cup in 2006, and haven't been to the playoffs since 2009 - which is unfortunate for the fanbase. They have to deal with relocation rumors coupled with Don Waddell, and from personal experience, I know that sucks.

But sympathy isn't what we're here for tonight. We're here to watch Alex Pietrangelo continue to dominate, and we're here to watch Carter Hutton net his 11th road win as a Blue. Carl Gunnarsson is back in tonight, which is the only line-up change from the team's dominant 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

This is your game day thread. Comment like you don't think mustard is a viable BBQ sauce.

Let's do this. Let's Go Blues.