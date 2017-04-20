Wild Vs. Blues Game 4 Recap: It Was Bound to Happen

Blues Lineup:

Forwards - Jaden Schwartz/Ivan Barbashev/Vladimir Tarasenko

Magnus Paajarvi/Patrik Berglund/David Perron

Vladimir Sobotka/Alexander Steen/Zach Sanford

Scottie Upshall/Kyle Brodziak/Ryan Reaves

Defensemen - Jay Bouwmeester/Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson/Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson/Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltender - Jake Allen

Game Highlights:

Many have said that the Blues lack that killer instinct. They were in another series clinching scenerio tonight for game four. Were they finally able to use that killer instinct and sweep the Wild right out of the playoffs? Short Answer? No.

First Period:

Good thing Jake Allen showed up again tonight for St. Louis. Either that or it was likely to be a blowout early. The Wild put 11 shots on Allen in the first. The Blues? All of four. Four. With the Wild already outshooting the Blues 4-0 in the early going, Jake Allen makes a glove save on Charlie Coyle.

Moments later, a pass was intercepted in front of the net. Allen is forced to make the save on Jason Pominville.

As good as Allen has been in the series to this point...This was just a absent minded play on his part. Jake Allen goes behind the net to play the puck. Allen plays the puck around the boards. Seemed harmless right? The only player that was on that side of the ice? Charlie Coyle. He shoots the puck into the open net that Allen handed to him. Allen hadn't even gotten back to his crease before the puck was in the back of the net.

Jake Allen was himself again after that. Moving ahead to the second period, Alex Pietrangelo turns the puck over right in front of the net. Nino Niederreiter collected the puck and got a shot on net. Jake Allen was there for the save and kept the game at 1-0.

Midway through the second period, the Wild earned a powerplay after the Blues were called for hooking. The Wild did their best to get the puck in the back of the net, but Allen was up to the task again. Like the series so far, that seems to be a theme.

Like the first Minnesota goal, the second one came late in the period. Jason Pominville made a nice pass to Martin Hanzal who just skates in and scores. It gave the Wild the 2-0 lead and really put the Blues in the hole.

Allen kept the Blues in it in the third period, but he could only do so much. With less than ten to go in the period, Allen stones Eric Staal after another bad Blues turnover.

While the Blues did manage to equal the shot total for the Wild at 28 for the game, it wasn't enough. The offense wasn't there. Yeo even switched the lines a little bit as the game went on. Nothing was really working tonight. When things did click, it was already too late. The first period did them in tonight, even though they had only given up that flukey goal at the end of the period. Final score, Wild 2, Blues 0. Dubnyk gets credit for the shutout, but wasn't really tested in this one. Next game is Saturday at 2 in Minnesota.

From The Twitter Machine:

Did he just call his shot?

David Perron after @StLouisBlues loss: "We're gonna go to Minny and win it there." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/7QXSGHGXjg — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 20, 2017

Thanks Ryan, most of us saw that.

Alex Pietrangelo was tired of everyone's shit at the end of this one.

Player of the Game:

Whoever didn't leave early. Leaving a game early is dumb. More so in the playoffs. Yeah, I said it.