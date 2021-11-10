The Blues’ win over the Winnipeg Jets was a tale of two Jordans

The St. Louis Blues bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in a shootout at the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night. Like the Blues fans, the Blues likely didn’t expect a shootout, but at least they got a point. The Blues improved to 8-2-1.



The only goal of the shootout belonged to Ryan O'Reilly, and it was a BEAUTY.#stlblues | @jagermeisterusa pic.twitter.com/fS6vQmJMWW — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 10, 2021



Although Blues left winger Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring in the first period, the game turned out to be a tale of two Jordans: Blues center Jordan Kyrou, who scored the game-tying goal that forced overtime, and Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, who made noteworthy saves throughout the game — especially in the shootout.



The game-tying goal allowed Kyrou to record his third goal of the season. Kyrou also recorded his ninth assist of the season on Buchnevich’s goal in the first period.



When asked where the Blues would be without Binnington, Kyrou responded: “Definitely would have lost the game, that’s for sure.”



Binnington made 39 saves on 41 shots in 65 minutes. Binnington’s saves made the difference in the shootout as he stopped all four of the Jets’ shots. Jets fans are likely hating on Binnington because the real Binnington stood on his head on Tuesday.



Binner appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/fgg0Lv0wIA — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 10, 2021



The Blues will fly back to St. Louis. They’ll host the Nashville Predators on Veterans Day at 7:00 pm Central.