 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blues at Hurricanes GameDay Thread: Faulk finally gets his homecoming

Believe it or not, tonight is Justin Faulk’s first trip back to Carolina.

By hildymac
/ new
St Louis Blues v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

This is always something that you want to see before a hockey game:

How many wonky, weird bounce pucks will be mentioned on tonight’s broadcast? I’m going with at least ten.

Anywho, tonight’s game is, shockingly, Justin Faulk’s first game back to Carolina. A perennial fan favorite and All-Star while he was with the Hurricanes, Faulk’s certainly in line for a salute tonight.

Despite being run by Don Waddell, the Hurricanes are a fun team. Tonight’s game should be a fast paced romp... if there’s ice.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’d love some BBQ Stormy.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

Loading comments...