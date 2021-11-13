Blues at Hurricanes GameDay Thread: Faulk finally gets his homecoming

This is always something that you want to see before a hockey game:

Checking to see if we packed roller blades. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/OWvaVjGzUF — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 13, 2021

How many wonky, weird bounce pucks will be mentioned on tonight’s broadcast? I’m going with at least ten.

Anywho, tonight’s game is, shockingly, Justin Faulk’s first game back to Carolina. A perennial fan favorite and All-Star while he was with the Hurricanes, Faulk’s certainly in line for a salute tonight.

Despite being run by Don Waddell, the Hurricanes are a fun team. Tonight’s game should be a fast paced romp... if there’s ice.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’d love some BBQ Stormy.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.