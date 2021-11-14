Oilers at Blues GameDay Thread: It’s time for the Connor McDavid Show

There’s very little debate about who the best player in the NHL is today, and Blues fans get to watch him visit for the first time in almost two years tonight. It’s a shame that we’ve had to only watch Connor McDavid on TV for this long. He’s one of the rare visiting players who can certainly command a crowd, so his visiting is a treat.

Allow me to rephrase: it’s a treat as long as the Blues defense lets him showboat his skills without consummating them. Ditto with Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, two other noted Blues killers and the other two top scorers on the team. To be fair to Draisaitl, he is the top scorer on the team.

Jordan Binnington gets his turn tonight, and the Blues’ need a win to try to escape the log jam that is the Central Division. It’s good to be home, isn’t it?

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to see the Oilers spring a leak.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.