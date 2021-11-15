Blues Weekend Recap

Blues and Hurricanes Highlights:

Goaltending legends Joel Hofer and Alex Lyon started in this game for their respective teams. Despite Vladimir Tarasenko tying the game just 48ish seconds into the third...The Blues gave up the backbreaker with just 2:57 left to go in the game. They fall in Carolina 3-2.

Justin Faulk made his return to Carolina for the first time since the Hurricanes traded him. He had one shot on goal.

Blues and Oilers Highlights:

And keeping with the theme of the weekend, both Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev scored to tie it up in the third....However comma Kailer Yamamoto scored with just 27 seconds left to defeat the Blues 5-4. Jordan Binnington got the start in this one stopping 27 shots. The Oilers only had 3 power plays but converted on one of them. The Blues on the flip side had 5 (!) and only converted one. The real story here is that a Robert Bortuzzo goal was scored.

Next up for the Blues is Arizona tomorrow night.

Weekend Tweets and Things:

Coach’s thought on the weekend -

Berube: "Listen, we played the two top teams in the league & I thought we played with them both games. We ended up coming out on the wrong end of it, but our team didn't quit & we battled & there was a lot of good. We have to clean up a few things and we'll do that." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 15, 2021

Defense hasn’t been up to snuff lately...With today’s call up hopefully it improves a little bit till 47 gets healthy again too.

Berube on Scandella and Parayko pair: "'Scandy' and Parayko have played some real good hockey for us. It's fallen off lately and they've got to get back to it, that's the bottom line. We need those guys to be real solid for us defensively and they will be." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 15, 2021

A little bit of column a and a bit of b.

A couple of statistical models had Edmonton with 2.6 expected goals tonight. They scored five. That's either elite goalscoring or weak defense/goaltending or some combination of both — Tom Timmermann (@tomtimm) November 15, 2021

Bob Thomas stat. Holy schnikes.

Robert Thomas has 14 Assists in the 1st 14 games of the season.



Thomas only the 8th St Louis Blues player to average an Assist per game through 1st 14 games of a season.



Steve Duchesne

Bernie Federko (2)

Brett Hull

Adam Oates

Mike Zuke (3)

Phil Goyette

Bob MacMillan#stlblues — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) November 15, 2021

