 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blues Weekend Recap

Blues overcome key injuries to trade blows with the Hurricanes and Oilers but fall just short...twice.

By Justin03
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v St Louis Blues Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Blues and Hurricanes Highlights:

Goaltending legends Joel Hofer and Alex Lyon started in this game for their respective teams. Despite Vladimir Tarasenko tying the game just 48ish seconds into the third...The Blues gave up the backbreaker with just 2:57 left to go in the game. They fall in Carolina 3-2.

Justin Faulk made his return to Carolina for the first time since the Hurricanes traded him. He had one shot on goal.

Blues and Oilers Highlights:

And keeping with the theme of the weekend, both Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev scored to tie it up in the third....However comma Kailer Yamamoto scored with just 27 seconds left to defeat the Blues 5-4. Jordan Binnington got the start in this one stopping 27 shots. The Oilers only had 3 power plays but converted on one of them. The Blues on the flip side had 5 (!) and only converted one. The real story here is that a Robert Bortuzzo goal was scored.

Next up for the Blues is Arizona tomorrow night.

Weekend Tweets and Things:

Coach’s thought on the weekend -

Defense hasn’t been up to snuff lately...With today’s call up hopefully it improves a little bit till 47 gets healthy again too.

A little bit of column a and a bit of b.

Bob Thomas stat. Holy schnikes.

And finally.

Loading comments...