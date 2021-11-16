Coyotes at Blues probable lines: Krug, Sundqvist return

After three losses in a row, two of which were very late-third period losses, the Blues clearly need a spark. They’ve played fine, relatively speaking, but watching them you can tell that they’re pooped. Reinforcements would be welcome.

Ask, and ye shall receive.

The Arizona Coyotes were probably hoping that they’d have to play the diminished lineup. Alas, they get the return of Torey Krug, Oskar Sundqvist, and the debut of Scott Perunovich. Sunny’s being eased back on in, centering Klim Kostin and James Neal on the fourth line (if you even honestly want to call it that), Krug is back with Justin Faulk, and Perunovich will be playing on the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo. Jake Walman is the odd man out.

Here are tonight’s projected lines, from stlblues.com:

Kyrou - O’Reilly - Buchnevich

Barbashev - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Bozak - Perron

Kostin - Sundqvist - Neal

Defense

Scandella - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Perunovich - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington