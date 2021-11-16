Coyotes at Blues GameDay Thread: Fully staffed Blues take on ‘Yotes

Before we discuss the return of Oskar Sundqvist, it’s only appropriate to mention that the sun has truly set on the Kyle Clifford era. Not only was he waived to head to the Springfield Thunderbirds, he was then dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the nebulous “future considerations.”

TRADE ALERT! Kyle Clifford has been traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. https://t.co/B5L04zOLJo #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 16, 2021

Clifford appeared in two games for the Blues this season and netted an assist against the Kings. As the team shifts more toward offensive prowess evenly spread across four lines, Clifford’s role on the team dwindled.

Hockey taketh away, but hockey giveth, and hockey giveth us Oskar Sundqvist tonight. And Torey Krug. And Scott Perunovich.

And the Arizona Coyotes, who are firmly the worst team in the NHL.

After a rough weekend, maybe tonight will be a good night for the Blues.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to welcome the new guy.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.