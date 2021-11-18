Sharks at Blues probable lines: Defensive adjustments abound

The Blues want to start a new winning streak with the goalie who just got back from being on the Covid-19 protocol list. Ryan O’Reilly subtly discussed having a little bit of covid brain upon his return; let’s hope that Ville Husso doesn’t have the same issue.

Some notable adjustments were made in the defensive pairings - Marco Scandella’s down on the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo and Scott Perunovich is going to see his minutes go up playing with Justin Faulk.

Jordan Kyrou is up on the top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron, who are back together and everything is fine with the world.

Forwards

Kyrou - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Sundqvist - Barbashev

Kostin - Bozak - Neal

Defense

Krug - Parayko

Perunovich - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso