Sharks at Blues GameDay Thread: Play a full 60

The third period is the Blues’ biggest rival this season. Their last four losses, all in a row, were decided based on the strength of their last period of play. It doesn’t matter if they hang with some of the best teams in the league or not - what matters is a win, and clearly that’s been tougher than usual for a team that started hot out of the gate.

Coach Craig Berube has tweaked the lines, which may work. If it was tough for the Blues to get some oomph going against the Arizona Coyotes, it could be a struggle tonight against the Sharks.

Team first matters, but if the whole team’s playing poor hockey, who does it matter for?

Craig Berube emphasizes a team-first mindset as the Blues look to get back in the win column. Hear more in today's Gameday Report. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/xLCy3kULtp — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 18, 2021

This is your gameday thread. Comment like you’re ready for Brayden Schenn to come back.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.