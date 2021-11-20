 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blues at Stars probable lines and GameDay Thread

The Blues won with new lines on Thursday. Why mess with that?

By hildymac
St Louis Blues v Dallas Stars Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After winning 4-1 against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, why in the world would head coach Craig Berube change a thing?

He would not, and he did not.

Any line combos that get Brandon Saad two goals, one with the extra man, and Sundqvist and Barbashev assists cannot be a bad thing. The Identity Line, as Berube dubbed them, was solid Thursday night, and the defensive pairings were markedly stronger overall.

Heck, after Ville Husso’s start to the season so far (small sample size, I am aware), I don’t know if many Blues fans would be sad to see him in net tonight. However, this evening’s starter is more than likely Jordan Binnington; the Blues may save Husso for their out of conference game against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

By virtue of a glitch, this did not publish earlier. It is now the GDT.

Comment like you want a repeat performance of Thursday Night.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

