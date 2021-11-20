Blues at Stars probable lines and GameDay Thread

After winning 4-1 against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, why in the world would head coach Craig Berube change a thing?

He would not, and he did not.

Berube said no lineup changes from Thursday. He never said specifically Binnington starts but thought is he goes tonight. The lineup:



Kyrou-O'Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Sundqvist-Barbashev

Kostin-Bozak-Neal



Krug-Parayko

Perunovich-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 20, 2021

Any line combos that get Brandon Saad two goals, one with the extra man, and Sundqvist and Barbashev assists cannot be a bad thing. The Identity Line, as Berube dubbed them, was solid Thursday night, and the defensive pairings were markedly stronger overall.

Heck, after Ville Husso’s start to the season so far (small sample size, I am aware), I don’t know if many Blues fans would be sad to see him in net tonight. However, this evening’s starter is more than likely Jordan Binnington; the Blues may save Husso for their out of conference game against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

By virtue of a glitch, this did not publish earlier. It is now the GDT.

Comment like you want a repeat performance of Thursday Night.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.