Blues Vs. Stars Recap

Blues give up two shorthanded goals in 4-1 loss to Stars.

By Justin03
NHL: NOV 20 Blues at Stars Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Highlights:

Jamie Benn scored on the power play to open up the scoring. Ryan Suter fired the puck toward the net. The puck bounced off of Jamie Benn’s hand and flew past Jordan Binnington. The way that the broadcast tried to explain it was that the puck hit an elbow pad? Or another pad and not his hand? It was awfully close. Highlighters up 1-0.

With the Blues on the power play the Stars scored their second goal of the second period. The Stars came up with the puck and skated up ice on a two on one. Michael Raffl hit Roope Hintz with a perfect pass for a tap in goal. Not great Bob.

Brandon Saad scored the only goal for the Blues on the night. Ryan O’Reilly won the face off and the puck got over to David Perron. Perron fired the puck on net. Stars’ starter Jake Oettinger gave up a rebound. Saad was there at the front of the net to collect the loose puck and lob it over everyone for the goal.

Surely the Blues will score on one of their two power play chances to open the third right? BUZZER NOISE oh sorrey no. But we will give you another Stars short handed goal. Scored by the same guy. With David Perron as the lone Blues player back. Looked like me trying to play NHL 22 online.

Jamie Benn go ahead and end it all please.

Blues fall in Dallas 4-1. Final shot totals were 36-33 in favor of the Blues. Blues were 1 for 6 on the power play. Oof. They also only won 39.3% of tonight’s faceoffs. Bottom line you give up two short handed goals...you’re probably losing. Up next for the Blues is Vegas on Monday.

