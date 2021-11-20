Blues Vs. Stars Recap

Game Highlights:

Jamie Benn scored on the power play to open up the scoring. Ryan Suter fired the puck toward the net. The puck bounced off of Jamie Benn’s hand and flew past Jordan Binnington. The way that the broadcast tried to explain it was that the puck hit an elbow pad? Or another pad and not his hand? It was awfully close. Highlighters up 1-0.

With the Blues on the power play the Stars scored their second goal of the second period. The Stars came up with the puck and skated up ice on a two on one. Michael Raffl hit Roope Hintz with a perfect pass for a tap in goal. Not great Bob.

Brandon Saad scored the only goal for the Blues on the night. Ryan O’Reilly won the face off and the puck got over to David Perron. Perron fired the puck on net. Stars’ starter Jake Oettinger gave up a rebound. Saad was there at the front of the net to collect the loose puck and lob it over everyone for the goal.

Surely the Blues will score on one of their two power play chances to open the third right? BUZZER NOISE oh sorrey no. But we will give you another Stars short handed goal. Scored by the same guy. With David Perron as the lone Blues player back. Looked like me trying to play NHL 22 online.

Jamie Benn go ahead and end it all please.

Blues fall in Dallas 4-1. Final shot totals were 36-33 in favor of the Blues. Blues were 1 for 6 on the power play. Oof. They also only won 39.3% of tonight’s faceoffs. Bottom line you give up two short handed goals...you’re probably losing. Up next for the Blues is Vegas on Monday.

Brandon Saad: "Obviously it's tough to win a hockey game when you (give up two shorthanded goals). It's hard to explain. I think the execution could be a little sharper. Obviously they capitalized on their chances, but we can't be having that." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 21, 2021

O'Reilly says the #stlblues' special teams need to be better: "We know we're better than that. We know we have to be smarter than that. ... We'll clean that up and we'll be good." pic.twitter.com/UBwBU1jGxn — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) November 21, 2021

Can we go back to 5-0 and thinking the Blues would never lose again? Thanks.

final: #stars 4, #stlblues 1 ... Blues allow two SHG's, PP was 1 for 6. Binnington was sharp but team was not. That's a 1-4-1 record in the last six games. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 21, 2021

The Stars did this to the Blues before.

Per @DallasStars PR:



Roope Hintz is the first Dallas Star and 4th player in franchise history to score 2 shorthanded goals in one game.



The other 3:

Neal Broten (12/3/88 @ Hartford)

Dirk Graham (11/19/86 @ St. Louis)

Bill Collins (3/7/70 @ Toronto) — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) November 21, 2021

