Golden Knights at Blues GameDay Thread

Can the Blues regroup after a lackluster showing in Dallas?

By hildymac
NHL: APR 07 Golden Knights at Blues

Tonight is the Blues’ Hockey Fights Cancer night.

We all fight for someone in our own ways. Tonight’s just one night and one way to honor them.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like the only thing you want more than a Blues win is a cure.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

