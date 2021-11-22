Golden Knights at Blues GameDay Thread

Tonight is the Blues’ Hockey Fights Cancer night.
This morning’s skate was extra special as we hosted a group of cancer survivors who recently completed treatment at @SitemanCenter. #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/oep2CAn77q— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 22, 2021
We all fight for someone in our own ways. Tonight’s just one night and one way to honor them.
Who do you fight for? #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/9bef4Wyy2C— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 22, 2021
This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like the only thing you want more than a Blues win is a cure.
Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.
Loading comments...