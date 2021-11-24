Blues at Red Wings GameDay Thread

The Blues and the Red Wings haven’t been in the same division since the 2011-2012 season. That’s a decade.

That’s a crazy long time away from these formal rivals who we’ve hated for so long. It’s hit the point where I actively like many Detroit fans! I would like to see their team not continue to play like trash, because it’s boring when the league’s Original Six suck (except for the Blackhawks, obviously). I want the games against them to have meaning and hatred again.

Sadly, as long as the Blues are in the West and the Wings are in the East, and that won’t change any time soon.

We’ll always have tonight - and December 9th, when the Wings come to St. Louis.

This is your GameDay thread. Comment like you miss the olden days.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.