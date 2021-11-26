Blues at Blackhawks GameDay Thread

Hopefully no one will be in a food coma for today’s 2:30 Central start. I know those leftovers in the fridge are tempting, and many of you have already had a turkey and stuffing sandwich today, but you - and the Blues - need to be awake for the Blackhawks. They’ve improved their play after a coaching change (and, God willing, moves toward a culture change as well). The Blues have been burned a few times this season by playing down to the competition, and after a gobbler of a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Wednesday, today isn’t a day to sleep on anything.
It’ll be Binnington against Fleury again today. Both goaltenders were solid in the teams’ previous matchup back on October 30th, a 1-0 win by the Blues.
This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you hope the Blues aren’t fighting off the tryptophan like you are.
Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.
