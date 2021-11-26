David Perron leaves early against Blackhawks with upper body injury.

Klim Kostin already had to sit today’s game out with an upper body injury, leaving the Blues with just 11 forwards to start. The Blues are down to ten healthy forwards on the ice after a hit from Jake McCabe to David Perron.

The hit, and Perron’s reaction is concerning. Perron has a history of concussions dating back to November of 2010, when Joe Thornton knocked Perron to the ice. Perron missed ten months after that hit.

Perron has been very open in discussing the long term impact of that hit on his career, as well as the impact subsequent concussions have had as well.

Perron did not return to the game and will be evaluated in St. Louis. The official team statement is that he has an upper body injury. This is going to be a difficult loss for the team if it turns into a long-term issue. Perron has seven goals and 11 assists so far this season, good for second on the team in points after Jordan Kyrou.