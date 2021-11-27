Blue Jackets at Blues GameDay Thread

Welcome back, again, to Dakota Joshua.

#stlblues announce James Neal has been placed on IR with an undisclosed injury, Dakota Joshua recalled from Springfield. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 27, 2021

With Neal on the IR, and no morning skate today, that means a few things: either Klim Kostin is back, and the Blues will be going with 12 forwards, or David Perron is fine and they’re going with 12 forwards.

Chances are better it’s the former than the latter, given Perron’s history. Regardless, the Blues still have a fairly solid offensive group going. The question marks fall on both the defense and if the team as a whole can keep applying pressure past the first period or period and a half.

It feels like I’ve been typing that for the last year, year and a half. It would be nice if the Blues could keep me from typing that any more this season.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want to see someone play a full 60.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.