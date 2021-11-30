Lightning at Blues GameDay Thread: Scandella in out of necessity

With Tyler Bozak out tonight on the Covid-19 protocol, Craig Berube is going to have to be creative with the lines tonight. He’s going the same direction as he did in Detroit, after the team lost David Perron to concussion.

For everyone who was rooting for Marco Scandella to take a seat tonight sorry, Covid-19 thwarted your plans.

Tonight's projected #stlblues lineup:



Schenn-O'Reilly-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Sundqvist-Barbashev

Joshua-Brown



Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Parayko

Perunovich-Bortuzzo

Scandella



Binnington — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 30, 2021

For fun, our old friend Brian Elliott will more than likely be starting in net tonight for the Lightning.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re happy to see Big Rig for the first time in a little while.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.