Lightning at Blues GameDay Thread: Scandella in out of necessity

Tyler Bozak being added to the covid protocol is forcing the Blues to get creative.

By hildymac
NHL: NOV 19 Lightning at Blues

With Tyler Bozak out tonight on the Covid-19 protocol, Craig Berube is going to have to be creative with the lines tonight. He’s going the same direction as he did in Detroit, after the team lost David Perron to concussion.

For everyone who was rooting for Marco Scandella to take a seat tonight sorry, Covid-19 thwarted your plans.

For fun, our old friend Brian Elliott will more than likely be starting in net tonight for the Lightning.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re happy to see Big Rig for the first time in a little while.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

