Three takeaways from Blues’ win game vs. Lightning

The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their brief, two-game homestand with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday night. The Blues won 4-3 in a shootout.



For these two teams, this was the first game of a home-and-home series. Next, the Lightning will host the Blues on Thursday at 6:00 pm Central.



Here are my three takeaways from the Blues’ home game versus the Lightning.



The Logan Brown show.

The Blues’ new center Logan Brown made his debut in St. Louis on Tuesday. Logan was recalled from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday.



Logan is a St. Louis native. Logan’s father, Jeff, is a former NHL defenseman who played for the Quebec Nordiques, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals. Jeff led the Blues defense in scoring for four consecutive seasons from 1989 to 1993.



Logan scored his first goal of the young season at 6:13 of the second period. Logan’s goal was assisted by Oskar Sundqvist (3) and Justin Faulk (6). Jeff, who was in attendance, looked so happy when his son scored that goal.



Ryan O’Reilly is the Blues captain for a reason.

Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly had a two-game point-less drought, but he has bounced back nicely with one assist against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and one goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.



Aside from his ability to compete hard with consistency, O’Reilly is a mainstay in the Blues’ lineup. He’s dedicated to the game and I’m pretty sure he’s just as dedicated to his teammates, family, and friends. You can see his passion for the game as it’s always there.



Ivan Barbashev’s point streak continues.

Blues center Ivan Barbashev has been with the team since 2018-19, but 2021-22 might turn out to be his biggest year yet. We shall see!



As of Tuesday, Barbashev scored his eighth goal of the season on the power play at 1:11 of the third period. Barbashev’s eighth goal was assisted by Scott Perunovich (3) and Pavel Buchnevich (8).



Barbashev has been on a roll when it comes to his current point streak. He has accumulated 13 points (seven goals and six assists) in 21 games thus far. He appears to have found his groove alongside Brandon Saad and Oskar Sundqvist on the third line. His offensive game is strong, if not stronger.