Canadiens at Blues GameDay Thread

If you can help, please donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and their St. Louis chapter or call the Greater St. Louis chapter in Belleville, IL at 618-397-4600.

The last time the Canadiens were in St. Louis, guess which Blues’ goaltender got the start?

The Habs haven’t been here since October of 2019, when the Blues were defending Stanley Cup champions and getting preparations underway to host the 2020 All-Star Game. Now, both teams are on different trajectories. The Blues are fighting for a playoff spot in the jam packed Central Division, while the Habs sit at the bottom of the Atlantic with just six wins and 15 points.

It’s never easy to make it through 82 games, but the Blues are finding a way to win, regardless of disruptions. The Habs? For a team that played in the most recent Stanley Cup final, to call this season a disappointment is an understatement.

This is you GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re looking forward to that Jake Allen highlight video. You know it’s coming.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.