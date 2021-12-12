Ducks at Blues Preview: Against the odds, the Blues keep winning

Never tell them the odds.

Not only did the Blues’ win streak keep rolling last night in their dominant 4-1 win against the Canadiens, the Kings snapped the Wild’s eight game streak. For the first time in ages, the Blues were able to gain ground in the Central. They’re keeping up with the rest of the pack, as well - the Blues might be on a three game win streak, but so are the Avalanche - and the Predators have a four win streak of their own.

That the Blues have managed to keep pace in a Central Division that’s quickly turning into the tightest in the league is a miracle in and of itself, but they’re doing it with excellent play from their call-ups. Logan Brown added two assists to his point total, Dakota Joshua got his second goal of the year, and after last night’s win, Charlie Lindgren is 3-0-0 with a 1.42 GAA and .947 save percentage.

Unfortunately, Jordan Kyrou left the game early in the second period with an undisclosed injury, so it’s up in the air as to if he plays tonight or not. Tyler Bozak is able to return from the NHL Covid-19 protocol list, it would make losing Kyrou easier, but no less frustrating.

The Anaheim Ducks are sitting in second place in the Pacific Division, a surprise after last year’s less than ideal season. Anaheim lost 1-0 to the Penguins last night, but even without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who is on IR, they are going to be a challenge for the Blues.