Blues place Perron on retroactive LTIR, among other roster moves

Another day, another series of roster moves for the St. Louis Blues. You ready:

David Perron is going to LTIR, retroactive to November 27th. Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn are headed to IR. This should free up sufficient cap space for call-ups, and the Blues are using that cap space to recall Alexei Toropchenko from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. Toropchinko impressed in camp and also at Traverse City, and so far this season with the Thunderbirds he has five goals and four assists in 22 games.

In good news, Justin Faulk and Tyler Bozak have both been activated off of the COVID-19 protocol list. Bozak being activated means that the Blues won’t have to recall any additional forwards from the Thunderbirds, who are probably breathing a sigh of relief at this point.

Right now, the Blues will have Toropchenko, Dakota Joshua, Scott Perunovich, Nathan Walker, Logan Brown, Matthew Peca, and Charlie Lindgren. The Thunderbirds are being as impacted by this rash of injuries as the Blues have been, and it doesn’t look like anything’s changing any time soon.