Blues at Stars lines/GameDay Thread

It’s been so long since the Blues have been able to roll with 12 forwards and six defensemen, fans can be forgiven if they don’t know what that’s like. Luckily, despite injuries to Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, Tyler Bozak is back from the Covid-19 protocol list. Just as helpful is the return of Justin Faulk, also cleared to return to action.

Scott Perunovich gets a night off tonight due to a non-Covid related illness. The young defenseman has been relied on more than expected this season - which feels like an understatement of understatements to say.

Alexei Toropchenko will be making his regular-season debut on the fourth line, with Dakota Joshua and Matthew Peca; Bozak will be centering Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist. In one of the more interesting moves tonight, Logan Brown will be on the top line with Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly.

Here are tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Brown

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Walker - Bozak - Sundqvist

Toropchenko - Joshua - Peca

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Lindgren

This is also your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want to see everyone make it out of tonight’s game in one piece. Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.