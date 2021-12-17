Stars at Blues probable lines: Lindgren gets the start

As expected, Jordan Binnington needs a little more time to work some rust out after a long absence, so Charlie Lindgren will be getting the start for the Blues tonight. That shouldn’t concern Blues fans one bit - he’s the hot hand, with a 4-0-0 record, a 1.29 GAA, and a .956 save percentage. The Blues’ 4-1 win over Dallas on Tuesday night saw him stop 33 of 34 Dallas shots, and he’s only allowed four goals in the last four games.

Klim Kostin, while not back yet, will be getting some work in with the Springfield Thunderbirds:

#stlblues announce they’ve assigned Kostin to @ThunderbirdsAHL for conditioning assignment. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 17, 2021

Berube on Kostin’s conditioning assignment: “He’s been out awhile. I think going down and playing 2 or 3 games over the weekend, getting lots of minutes, get his timing back, get his lungs going, I think it’s important that he does that before he plays for us again.” #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 17, 2021

Robert Thomas was also seen back on the ice today, so the regulars are getting closer to return. Right now, considering how well the Blues have played this month (4-1-2), fans may not be as anxious to get players back as they would be under normal circumstances.

Tonight’s lines shouldn’t be any different than Tuesday’s - hopefully the outcome will be the same too.

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Brown

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Walker - Bozak - Sundqvist

Toropchenko - Joshua - Peca

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Lindgren