Stars at Blues probable lines: Lindgren gets the start

Binnington needs more work before he gets the call.

By hildymac
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, Jordan Binnington needs a little more time to work some rust out after a long absence, so Charlie Lindgren will be getting the start for the Blues tonight. That shouldn’t concern Blues fans one bit - he’s the hot hand, with a 4-0-0 record, a 1.29 GAA, and a .956 save percentage. The Blues’ 4-1 win over Dallas on Tuesday night saw him stop 33 of 34 Dallas shots, and he’s only allowed four goals in the last four games.

Klim Kostin, while not back yet, will be getting some work in with the Springfield Thunderbirds:

Robert Thomas was also seen back on the ice today, so the regulars are getting closer to return. Right now, considering how well the Blues have played this month (4-1-2), fans may not be as anxious to get players back as they would be under normal circumstances.

Tonight’s lines shouldn’t be any different than Tuesday’s - hopefully the outcome will be the same too.

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Brown

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Walker - Bozak - Sundqvist

Toropchenko - Joshua - Peca

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Lindgren

