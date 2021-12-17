Stars Vs. Blues Recap

First Period Highlights:

Would be posted in this spot if there were any. It was a pretty heavy defensive period. Shots on goal were 9-6 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period Highlights:

Business picked up in the second period as hometown kid Logan Brown scored his third goal of the year. Brandon Saad tried to bat the puck off the bounce as it was dumped into the zone but missed. Saad then won the puck battle in the corner and got the puck to Ryan O’Reilly. O’Reilly passed it over to Colton Parayko who fired it on net. The puck went behind the net again where Brown picked it up. Brown then just muscled his way to the front of the net and scored.

The Blues were going to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room. Vladimir Tarasenko had other ideas as he scored in the closing seconds of the frame. Tarasenko brought the puck into the zone and was forced in behind the net. The puck was poked loose and ended up in front of the net. The puck ping ponged around for a second until Pavel Buchnevich gained possession enough to get it over to Tarasenko. As he was falling Tarasenko rifled the puck on net and in. 2-0 after 2.

Shots in the period were 12-9 in favor of the Blues.

Third Period:

Charlie Lindgren was on his way to shut out the Stars. Welp. Just kidding. Jason Robertson bangs home a rebound to get the Stars back to within a goal. The Stars won the face off and immediately got the puck towards the net. The puck then went back out to John Klingberg. Klingberg shot it back on net. It didn’t go in but did bounce right to Robertson. Robertson isn’t gonna miss from that spot.

A few minutes later the Blues were awarded a power play chance. If at first you don’t succeed cover up any chance you tried in the first place. Wait, that’s not how it goes. If at first you don’t succeed you should try again. And that’s exactly what the Blues did. Buchnevich tried to hit Tarasenko with a cross ice pass but Tarasenko didn’t receive it clean enough. So Tarasenko passed the puck back to Torey Krug. Krug moved it over to Buchnevich again. This time Buchnevich was able to connect with Tarasenko. Tarasenko then fired a piss missile on net. When that shot is on you’re not gonna find too many that are able to stop it.

Jamie Benn gave Ivan Barbashev a nice little Christmas present. Benn tried to pass over the puck to a teammate but instead flubbed it right to Barbashev. Barbashev seals the 4-1 win with an empty netter. *Insert joke about Benn and not going down or whatever here because I will never let it go*

4th string goalie Charlie Lindgren is now 5-0-0. We are in bizzaro world. The ThunderBlues won again. Final shot totals were 34-27 in favor of STL. Up next for the Blues is Winnipeg on Sunday. *Add joke about how they don’t have an airport in Winnipeg even though they’re the Jets here*

From the Tweetie Thingy.

1)Play him until he loses. 2)Trade him for something. 3)??? 4)Profit

How do the #stlblues take Lindgren out of the lineup with him playing like this?



Craig Berube: "I don't know. We've got to think about things. We'll figure it out." — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) December 18, 2021

Oh ho hum nothing to see here.

Casually doing what's never been done before for the #stlblues. pic.twitter.com/GG9Om61uRn — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) December 18, 2021

Love it.

This town ain't big enough for the two of us. pic.twitter.com/HTpbzsKTiB — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 18, 2021

And finally...Happy Birthday Chief!