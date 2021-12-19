Blues at Jets preview: Rolling along

The Blues are an impressive 5-0-1 in their last six games, and every single one of those wins have been with Charlie Lindgren in net. He’s got a 1.22 GAA and a .958 save percentage - for goalies who have played more than three or more games, he’s leading the league in both categories.

Jordan Binnington, though, is ready to go and Ville Husso is on the trip. Husso’s not the only injured player on the road trip though - David Perron, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Jake Walman are along for the ride as well. Will any of them play as the Blues hop across Canada before Christmas? Who’s to say, but it’s a good sign that they’re traveling with the team.

The Jets are trying to recover from the surprise resignation of head coach Paul Maurice last week. The team was underperforming, and Maurice had the mental acuity to realize that maybe the room had been lost and it was time to move on. He was the second longest tenured coach in the league behind Ray Cooper of the Lightning.

Winnipeg may be missing Blake Wheeler tonight as well, as he is day to day with a lower body injury, but day to day seems generous considering that he’s going to be out several weeks after getting injured against the Canucks last Friday. The Jets have only won four of their last 14 games, and have fallen out of the playoff picture for now in a very competitive Central Division.

The last time the Blues were in Winnipeg, Jordan Binnington turned in a stellar performance, stopping 39 of 41 shots on goal en route to a 3-2 shootout win. Will he be in net to do the same tonight?

Puck drop is at 2:00 - tune in to find out if the Blues are rolling with their hot hand or if Binnington is back.