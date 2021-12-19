Blues at Jets GameDay Thread: Welcome to the North Pole

Once one of the favorites for a playoff spot in the Central, the Winnipeg Jets have slipped down the standings. They’re in fifth place in the division and have lost three in a row at home. They’ve won just four of their last 14 games despite strong performances from Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers, and now they get to cope with not having their captain, Blake Wheeler, along with David Gustafsson and Evgeny Svechnikov, who were injured in the Jets’ loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

The Blues are getting close to being well, but the only player expected to return today is Jordan Binnington. The Blues’ AHL call ups have been playing stellar hockey considering the circumstances, and that includes goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Binnington needs to get work in, though, and there’s no reason to not hop to it this afternoon.

Jordan Binnington will start today in Winnipeg. https://t.co/Z14YOdCRMa #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 19, 2021

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you just want the league to make it to the holiday break.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.