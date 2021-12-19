Upcoming Blues games versus Senators, Maple Leafs postponed

The NHL and NHLPA have decided to put a hold on any cross-Canadian border travel through the Christmas break. The Blues were scheduled to play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Those game have been postponed for a date TBD. This is, presumably, to keep players from being quarantined and unable to travel home for the holidays.

From the press release:

Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, effective on Monday, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday break on Dec. 23, will be postponed and rescheduled.

Dates for postponed games will be released when re-scheduled. When arenas are available, depending on the league’s commitment to the Olympics (being re-examined for similar reasons to the postponement of cross-border games), there could be make-up games.