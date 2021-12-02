Blues place Jordan Binnington in NHL’s Covid-19 protocol

After a... let’s say unique shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, fans were probably looking forward to seeing goaltender Jordan Binnington stymie the defending Stanley Cup champions again tonight. After all, once he and the team recovered from the flukiest first period on record, it was easily one of Binnington’s best games of the season. Why not want more?

Whelp, we can want more all that we want to, but we’re not getting it. Binnington has been placed by the Blues on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list. He joins center Tyler Bozak on the list, and injured players David Perron, James Neal, and Klim Kostin in the growing list of core talent who is out for the near future.

The team has been fully healthy for exactly what, one game this season?

As other NHL teams such as the Senators and Sharks have learned, breakthrough infections are real and they’re also a real pain in the ass for players and coaches.

Charlie Lindgren has been recalled from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. To his credit, Lindgren is having himself a season in Springfield, going 8-1-1 so far with a 2.16 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Ville Husso, who is also having a strong season as Binnington’s backup, will be relied upon to help the team through a stretch that will see them play the Lightning, Panthers (twice), Red Wings, Canadiens, and Ducks over the next ten days.