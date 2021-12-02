Blues at Lightning probable lines: Blues rolling 11 forwards, 7 defense again

The Blues have a lot to build on from Tuesday night’s 4-3 shootout win against these same Lightning, but there’s also a lot of pressure on Ville Husso.

Why?

Charlie Lindgren? Who the Blues recalled from Springfield? Yeah, he’s not technically recalled yet.

Since the NHL refuses to make any salary cap accommodations for players placed on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list, the Blues find themselves in a similar position to the one that they found themselves in a few weeks ago. With no space for call-ups, the Blues are going to have to do cap and lineup jujitsu until injured players return.

Kyle Conin will be the team’s emergency backup goaltender for tonight. Let’s all hope Husso gets off to a good start - and stays that way. Here’re tonight’s projected lines from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Sundqvist - Barbashev

Joshua - Brown

Defense

Krug - Faulk

Mikkola - Parayko

Perunovich - Bortuzzo

Scandella

Goalie

Husso

Konin