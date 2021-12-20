Blues activate Klim Kostin from LTIR

With the Blues’ next two games postponed due to Covid-19 travel concerns, the team has plenty of extra time for their rash of injured players to heal up, along with Oskar Sundqvist, currently on the protocol list.

The first player to return was one who was already on his way back. Klim Kostin was assigned to a conditioning stint with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds earlier this week. Today, he gets activated from LTIR. With Kostin’s $863,333 salary going back on the books, the Blues will be sending their two most recent recalls back to the AHL.

Alexei Toropchenko and Matthew Peca, so long, and thanks for filling in.

#stlblues recall Kostin from conditioning assignment from @ThunderbirdsAHL and activate him from LTIR. He had two assists in three games with the Thunderbirds.



Meanwhile, they have assigned Toropchenko and Peca to Springfield. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 20, 2021

More than likely, at least one of the other injured forwards will be available to return by December 27th, which is when play is set to resume for St. Louis. Both Robert Thomas and David Perron have been active practice participants. Perron’s return from LTIR would necessitate roster moves; Thomas’ stint ending more than likely would not.