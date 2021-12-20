Buy a Charlie Lindgren t-shirt from BreakingT and help your neighbors

It’s five days away from Christmas, so this would be more of a New Year’s Eve present for that lucky Blues fan in your life, but leave it up to BreakingT to immortalize the Blues’ most recent goalie controversy/outstanding quote.

Charlie Lindgren has been tearing it up, going a perfect 5-0-0 so far with the Blues and carrying the team through a rough patch with aplomb. The current king of 1980s facial hair dropped a quote for the ages in his post-game interview after the team’s victory over the Montreal Canadiens on December 11th. It was simple, and it summarizes how we all feel about this team fighting through this mess:

Frickin’ A, right?

It’s so multipurpose, applied to the Blues or not.

BreakingT whipped up a design celebrating Lindgren’s honesty about everything going on with this team right now, and you can grab one for a good cause.

Twelve and a half percent of every sale of each hoodie or t-shirt will go to the United Way of Greater St. Louis. They have recently launched a disaster recovery fund specific to helping the area recover after the devastating storm outbreak earlier this month. A hundred percent of all contributions to the fund go to help your neighbors in need who were impacted by the storm system, as well as your neighbors who could use a helping hand this holiday season. If you don’t purchase a shirt, please consider donating.