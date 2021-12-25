Merry Christmas from St. Louis Game Time

As we celebrate this holiday season, it feels like hockey fans keep getting coal dumped in their stocking. The Christmas break has been extended by a day - at least for fans - to allow for testing to be analyzed before the return to play, so Monday’s game against the New Jersey Devils is out. The Winter Classic on January 1st is still good to go, but honestly, who knows?

There’s still a lot to be happy about as this year winds down. The Blues’ AHL depth have saved the season from disaster. The team remains competitive. Blues Twitter appears to have let the goalie controversy go, but that might just be because there aren’t any games to obsess over.

Regardless of how you celebrate, be it with presents under the tree or a movie marathon, church or Chinese food, we here at Game Time wish you a very merry merry Christmas, a safe holiday season, and a happy return to play on Wednesday against the Oilers.