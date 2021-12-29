Oilers at Blues probable lines: A trio of forwards return

The Blues haven’t played a game since December 19th, and that’s given some of the injured forwards a chance to rest up. Even with Brayden Schenn still absent from play, the Blues roster for tonight looks pretty damn good.

It’s been over a month since we’ve seen Perron in action, and almost a month since Thomas took the ice. Thomas will be slotting in for Ivan Barbashev, who recently was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list. The Blues best line, their trio of Russians, is short one tonight, but Vladimir Tarasenko seems fine with it:

“He’s a great player,” Tarasenko said. “He can create a lot of scoring chances. ... It’s fun to play with him, he’s an unselfish player who can create for himself. The biggest thing is he doesn’t care how many points or how many goals he has, he just passes the puck if he sees you. That’s what makes our line successful, and I’m looking forward to playing the same way.”

Unfortunately, Oskar Sundqvist won’t be able to go, so there will be a call-up and tonight’s final lineup will be made closer to game time. Based on yesterday’s skate, it looks like tonight’s lines will look like this:

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Brown-Bozak-Kyrou

Kostin-TBD-Walker

Defense

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Perunovich

Goaltenders

Binnington

Lindgren

UPDATE: Take out that TBD.