The Winter Classic is going to be cold, and other things to know for tomorrow’s game

When the Winter Classic was held in St. Louis back in 2017, the weather sucked. It was so foggy, and so damp, that the game had to be bumped back a day to accommodate the weather. The weather, however, did not accommodate the game, so this is what fans were treated to:

The Arch is back there somewhere, I promise.

The weather was so bad that the NHL even had to have contingency plans that involved, of all things, completing the game in February.

Luckily for tomorrow, it’s just supposed to be cloudy. And freezing.

The NHL fully expects the game to go off without a hitch, even though they’re going to actually have to heat the ice to prevent it from cracking. After all, the Heritage Classic in Edmonton back in 2003 was played when it was literally 0 degrees outside, and fans who attended the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium had a blast finding new and exciting ways to stay warm in the 13 degree weather.

Tomorrow, and this goes without saying, bundle up. Layers are your friend, as are hand warmers, the thickest coat you own, and a few pairs of socks. In 2014, folks that I know used Fireball to stay toasty, but honestly, below zero temperature calls for something a little sturdier than cinnamon flavored whiskey. Might I suggest a hot Irish coffee?

For today, the nice folks from ExploreMinnesota.com sent us a guide to things to do around Target Field and in the lovely cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul:

Before the Winter Classic tomorrow, the NHL will be hosting their annual fan event. The Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Pregame (yeesh) will be held in the Target Center and outside along 1st Avenue and North 6th Street. They’ll have games, prizes, the fun Upper Deck “make your own trading card” station that was at the 2020 All Star Game’s FanFest at Union Station, and a concert from Viva Knievel. The festivities will last from 12:30-5:30, which should give you plenty of time to enjoy the fun and get to your seats for puck drop.

Please be mindful of local health and safety regulations and protocols for the event, stay warm, and have fun tomorrow! If anyone has any additional tips, like where to ring in the New Year or where to get a bloody mary tomorrow morning, please leave them in the comments.