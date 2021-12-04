Blues at Panthers GameDay Thread

The Blues are down to 20 healthy players right now who are currently in Florida. This is a problem on any day, but it’s especially rough when you’re playing the current top team in the NHL. This is a team who came back from at least a three goal deficit twice in their last two games to win. The Panthers have firepower and they know how to use it.

The Blues are one injury away from being unable to ice a complete roster. Enjoy your afternoon game, everyone!

Here are this afternoon’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Sundqvist - Barbashev

Joshua - Brown

Defense

Scandella - Parayko

Krug - Mikkola

Perunovich - Bortuzzo

Walman

Goalie

Husso

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you just want everyone to make it back to St. Louis in one piece.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.