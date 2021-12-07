Panthers at Blues GameDay Thread

If anyone was excited about tonight’s game, you might want to go on and temper your expectations.

Lower.

Lower.

Ok, maybe a little higher... riiiiiight there. Perfect.

Here’re the Blues’ lines for tonight. You may notice there are only three forward lines.

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Sundqvist

Kyrou - Schenn - Buchnevich

Barbashev - Brown/Joshua - Tarasenko

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Scandella

Perunovich - Bortuzzo

Walman

Goalie

Husso

Torey Krug summed this mess up best with this comment: “This is (a situation) I’ve never faced in my career, but it is what it is, you can’t do anything about it but go play.”

Really, what else do you do? If the Blues can snag a point tonight, it’s not as good as a win, but it’d still be damn impressive.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you just really want everyone to make it out alive.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.