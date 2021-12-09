Red Wings at Blues lines/GameDay Thread: Lucky Lindy gets the start

The Blues are fortunate that they signed Charlie Lindgren this off season to a one year deal. He’s been lights out for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, going 8-1-1 with a 2.16 GAA. Lindgren didn’t get a lot of action Tuesday night against the Panthers, but he did get the win.

He’s going to have to face a Detroit team who just had a five game win streak spoiled by Nashville. The Red Wings may have a serious chance to sneak into the playoffs this year as their rebuild continues to develop, and a depleted Blues team should have them ready to bounce back.

From STLBlues.com, here’re tonight’s lines:

Saad - O’Reilly - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Brown - Schenn - Sundqvist

Joshua - Walker

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Perunovich

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Lindgren

This is also your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready for another miracle. Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.