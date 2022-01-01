2022 Winter Classic Blues probable lines

Who’s getting the call tonight? Ivan Barbashev, Pavel Buchnevich, and Oskar Sundqvist will all be in the lineup tonight, so the only remaining mystery is Brayden Schenn (Robert Bortuzzo is still a hard no). Will Schenn sneak in as a game time decision?

“He could be available. That’s something we’ve got to think about, make sure he’s comfortable playing,” Berube said. “(The decision) comes from him more than us. He’s got to be honest (about how he feels), which he is, and understand we don’t want to lose him again just (to play this) one game. We’ve got to make a decision on it. We’ll talk about it some more and talk with Schenner and see where he’s at.”

The “we don’t want to lose hum again just to play one game” comment is a telling one - if that’s a legitimate concern from Craig Berube, then by all means, let him enjoy the game with a cup of cocoa from the well-heated press box.

The Blues should still take a lot of heart from the return of Buchnevich, Barbashev, and Sundqvist. Those three were out for the game against the Oilers, and the Blues still cruised to a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

Here’re tonight’s lines from stlblues.com, subject to change if Schenn slots in:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko

Brown - Bozak - Buchnevich

Kostin - Barbashev - Sundqvist

Extras: Walker, Neal, Schenn, Toropchenko

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Perunovich

Extra: Walman

Goalie

Binnington

Husso / Lindgren