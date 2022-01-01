2022 Winter Classic GameDay Thread

Let’s check in with the weather at the Winter Classic:

Yup. It’s cold.

The league’s having to warm the benches and the ice to make sure that the game’s playable, but that’s not going to stop either team from getting out there. Unfortunately for a few players, they’ll be watching from the toasty press box.

Ivan Barbashev (COVID-19), Oskar Sundqvist (COVID-19) and Ville Husso (injured) have been activated. Nathan Walker, Alexei Toropchenko and Charlie Lindgren have been assigned to the taxi squad. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 1, 2022

For those of you hoping to watch an Australian guy skate in -15 degree weather (or whatever it is out there), I am sorry.

The Winter Classic is always a fun game to watch, and it’s even more special when your team is one of the two selected. The Blues haven’t skated in one since 2017, and had to wait a bonus year for this one to be played. Today’s the last day of the holiday season, so let’s blow it out with a win and a good start to 2022.

It can’t be any worse than last year.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to break some resolutions.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.