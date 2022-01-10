Blues place Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko on Covid-19 protocol list

Thank goodness that the Blues have consistently dug deep and used their depth smartly to deal with the constant shuffling of players. If it’s not injuries, it’s Covid-19, and the latter hit big today. Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn are headed to the list.

Brayden Schenn just got back into the lineup after an extended absence due to injury, and I hope that he enjoyed his three games that he got in before missing at least five days after being placed on the protocol list. In those three games since his return, Schenn added a goal and assist onto his season totals, and was gradually working his ice time up.

Colton Parayko has found some success in his pairing with Niko Mikkola (at least in comparison to his pairing with Marco Scandella, which has been less than ideal this weekend. The Blues’ defense has been down Torey Krug and Justin Faulk and the team survived, and they’ll likely survive Parayko’s absence as well.

The two join Scott Perunovich, Jake Walman, and Vladimir Tarasenko on the protocol list. The team has not yet announced any call-ups to fill in.