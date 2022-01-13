Kraken at Blues preview: Welcome to the 32nd franchise

The Seattle Kraken aren’t having the same kind of inaugural season as the Vegas Golden Knights did. They’re last in the Pacific Division with a 10-21-4 record and 24 points. It’s been rough, to say the least, for the team - but clearly the fans don’t mind. I’m not sure most fans of brand new sports teams expect a Golden Knights style playoff run even after Vegas showed it was possible. Seattle’s... interesting expansion draft and free agent signings aside, I’m sure that Blues fans are just as excited to see the new guys as any other fanbase.

We won’t be seeing Jaden Schwartz tonight, so his tribute video will have to wait. Schwartz underwent surgery on his hand. He was injured on December 29th against Philadelphia, and with the surgery recover expected to take six weeks, he’s been placed on LTIR. It’s a blow for Seattle, who were plowed over last night by the Dallas Star, 5-2. Schwartz has six goals and a team-leading 14 assists on the season. Seattle’s four game losing streak may become five if the Blues can exploit their former forward’s absence.

Vince Dunn’s fine, though, and expected to skate. Not expected on the ice are all of the Blues on the Covid-19 protocol list.

There was a bit of good news from yesterday...

Jake Walman is skating so he's out of protocol. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 12, 2022

Promptly followed by bad news:

Tarasenko and Perunovich are not skating, so they must not have cleared yet. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 12, 2022

It looks like the Blues will be missing Vladimir Tarasenko and Scott Perunovich tonight along with David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Parayko. Calle Rosen, tonight’s your time to shine! The Blues have a 12 home game point streak on the line, so no pressure.