Kraken at Blues probable lines: Husso gets the start

If there’s one word to describe the Blues coaching staff this season, flexibility is it. Honestly, if there’s one word to describe this season, it’s flexibility. Twenty players have wound up on the Covid-19 protocol list this season, and the names out tonight (Tarasenko, Parayko, Schenn, Perron, and Perunovich) are three of the team’s top forwards and two very important defensement.

So what is head coach Craig Berube going to do tonight? Put the team’s leader in GAA and save percentage in net, tweak the lines, and still roll a lineup that’s better than a good chunk of the NHL’s.

The call-ups have stepped up all season, and there’s no reason to assume that tonight is going to be any different. Here are tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Barbashev - O’Reilly - Buchnevich

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Brown - Sundqvist - Neal

Walker - Bozak - Kostin

Defense

Mikkola - Faulk

Krug - Scandella

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso