Jordan Kyrou is an All-Star; Robert Thomas is a candidate for Last Man

The NHL announced their 2022 All-Star Game rosters tonight on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The Central Division is well represented by the Minnesota Wild, with goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Kirill Kaprizov getting nods, and the Colorado Avalanche, with forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar also getting selected to the game. There are a ton of players across the league who have been selected to their first or second showing as an all-star; Alexander Ovechkin leads the pack with 8 selections in his career, which somehow seems very low.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters have been announced! pic.twitter.com/hfftaja9LD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 14, 2022

The Blues’ representative is Jordan Kyrou. This is Kyrou’s first all-star game, and it’s well deserved. He leads the Blues in points (36) and is second assists (22), while being tied with Vladimir Tarasenko for the lead in goals (14).

Kyrou may potentially be joined by Robert Thomas, if fans vote for him in the Last Man vote.

send these two besties to the #NHLAllStar Game



vote Robert Thomas https://t.co/etAfCpHAfO pic.twitter.com/SbcFVACQgP — Elise Butler (@elisebutler) January 14, 2022

Thomas leads the Blues with 24 assists and fifth on the team in points with 27. If you want both guys to represent the Blues next month in Las Vegas, head over to NHL.com/vote and stuff that ballot box.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is going to be held on Saturday, February 5th, at T-Mobile Arena.