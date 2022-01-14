Pavel Buchnevich placed on NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list

What prize do you get when you score a goal like this to extend the Blues’ home point streak to 13 games?

Well, you wind up on the Covid-19 protocol list with a bunch of your teammates, that’s what.

It’s enough to make you wish that celebration was socially distanced.

Pavel Buchnevich joins Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn, David Perron, and (presumably, still) Vladimir Tarasenko and Scott Perunovich on the no play list. To accommodate this loss, the Blues have recalled Dakota Joshua and assigned Alexei Toropchenko and Calle Rosen on the taxi squad.

This season, Buchnevich has been an excellent and reliable member of the Blues’ offense. So far he has tallied 14 goals and 21 assists, and has three game winners - including last night’s. Thirteen of his 35 points have been scored on the power play.

The Blues’ next game is tomorrow evening against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tarasenko and Perunovich are not skating but there is still a chance that either of them, or both, could be removed from the protocol list for the game. Schenn and Parayko are also eligible to return tomorrow if they clear.