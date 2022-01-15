Maple Leafs at Blues probable lines/GameDay Thread

The Blues are having to get creative with the lines tonight, but don’t worry. If there’s one theme of this season, it’s that the Blues are quite adept at making do with what they have.

As head coach Craig Berube said yesterday:

“We’ve got some guys that feel good and want to play, but until you test out or your days are up, that’s the only way you can (return),” Berube said. “Right now, I’m not sure who is available out of those guys.”

Just do what you can and get that win.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from Lou Korac at In The Slot:

Forwards:

Ivan Barbashev Ryan O’Reilly Oskar Sundqvist

Brandon Saad Robert Thomas Jordan Kyrou

Klim Kostin Tyler Bozak James Neal

Logan Brown Dakota Joshua Nathan Walker

Defense:

Torey Krug Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola Marco Scandella

Jake Walman Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltender:

Jordan Binnington

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like Auston Matthews’ mustache creeps you out.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.