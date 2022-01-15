Maple Leafs at Blues probable lines/GameDay Thread

The Blues are having to get creative with the lines tonight, but don’t worry. If there’s one theme of this season, it’s that the Blues are quite adept at making do with what they have.
As head coach Craig Berube said yesterday:
“We’ve got some guys that feel good and want to play, but until you test out or your days are up, that’s the only way you can (return),” Berube said. “Right now, I’m not sure who is available out of those guys.”
Just do what you can and get that win.
Here’re tonight’s lines, from Lou Korac at In The Slot:
Forwards:
Ivan Barbashev Ryan O’Reilly Oskar Sundqvist
Brandon Saad Robert Thomas Jordan Kyrou
Klim Kostin Tyler Bozak James Neal
Logan Brown Dakota Joshua Nathan Walker
Defense:
Torey Krug Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola Marco Scandella
Jake Walman Robert Bortuzzo
Goaltender:
Jordan Binnington
This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like Auston Matthews’ mustache creeps you out.
Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.
