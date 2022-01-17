Predators at Blues probable lines: A sea of Prongers for warm-ups

The Blues’ have something special planned to honor Chris Pronger tonight.

Tonight the Blues will wear special warmup jerseys featuring Chris Pronger's name, number, captain's 'C' and a commemorative patch. https://t.co/ALzMgVNT10 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 17, 2022

Also planned are the return of some key players. David Perron, Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn, and Vladimir Tarasenko are all returning tonight, as is Logan Brown. The only players remaining out are Pavel Buchnevich, still with covid, and Scott Perunovich, with injury.

Marco Scandella needs to pray that some of Pronger’s mojo rubs off on him tonight. He’s in, but back on the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo. Perhaps the reduced TOI that will bring can help him not get winded, because that’s the only thing that could explain his choices as Saturday’s game wound down.

Ville Husso will start, so despite the defense from Berube regarding the loss to Toronto, Binnington will sit.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Barbashev

Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Brown - Perron

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso