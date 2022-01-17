Predators at Blues GameDay Thread: Raise a banner for Chris Pronger

Chris Pronger came to St. Louis as part of a trade that divided the fanbase, and left the Blues as part of a trade that united the fanbase in its atrociousness.

Sure the Blues eventually got Jordan Binnington as a byproduct of the trade that sent Pronger to the Edmonton Oilers, but it was a blow to the franchise and the team’s reputation that took years to recover from - just ask Eric Brewer. Fans haven’t exactly forgiven former owner Bill Laurie for the deal, but over the years, Pronger has been a celebrated alumni of the team. From being elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame to playing in the Alumni Classic in 2017, Pronger has been very active with the organization.

So raise a glass and raise a banner to Chris Pronger. Chances are good he’s not going to fight Chris Chelios at center ice tonight, but there are going to be some stories told throughout the ceremony. It’s just a shame that the last Blues number retiree, Bobby Plager, isn’t here to see his fellow defenseman’s 44 finally get raised to the rafters.

This is your GameDay Thread.

