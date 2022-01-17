Predators Vs. Blues Recap

The night started off with Chris Pronger giving a great speech and ending it by slamming a Bud Light...Most St.Louis banner raising ever?

Game Highlights:

First Period - Niko Mikkola fell behind the net allowing Matt Duchene to gain control of the puck. Duchene skated towards the front of the net. Instead of shooting the puck on goal he floated it over to Ryan Johansen for the tap in. Not a great start to this one. Less than five minutes in the Blues were already down 1-0.

A little over ten minutes go by and the Predators scored their second goal of the period. The Predators got control of the puck and moved it up ice. Well it was more Filip Forsberg gained control of the puck and muscled his way up ice. Justin Faulk got outworked and Forsberg scored on Ville Husso from right in front. 2-0 Preds.

So at this point the Blues were getting heavily outshot. They were down two goals. Nothing seemed to be going right. Well 20 seconds later Ivan Barbashev finally got the Blues on the board. Brayden Schenn churned into the zone and kept the pressure up behind the net. Ryan O’Reilly joined him and gained control of the puck. O’Reilly made a pass to Schenn who then found Barbashev right in front of the net. Barbashev tapped the puck in and cut the Preds lead in half.

The Blues added a second goal with about two minutes to go in the period. While on the power play O’Reilly collected a rebound off of a one timer from Vladimir Tarasenko. O’Reilly then back handed the puck in and just like that the Preds two goal lead was gone. Things you just hate to see really. Hashtag sarcasm.

After being outshot at one point 14-1 the Blues were only outshot 16-10 after one period.

Second Period - Less than a minute into the period Brayden Schenn scored to put the Blues ahead for good. The Blues came in two on one. Schenn didn’t pass but instead fired a snipe of a shot that not many were gonna stop. 3-2 Blues.

Ivan Barbashev wasn’t done scoring in this game. Barbashev scored his second goal of the night off of yet another odd man rush. This time Barbashev was the one doing the shooting. He also fired off one hell of a shot giving him a career high 15 goals on the year.

The forwards weren’t the only ones making the highlight reel tonight folks. Ville Husso had a couple of great saves to keep the Preds off of the scoreboard in the second.

Sorry Matt. Gotta be quicker than that.

Shots for the period were 12-7 in favor of the Blues.

Third Period - The Predators tried to make a game of it in the third. The puck was centered and a Pred fired it on net. Husso made the save but gave up a rebound. Yakov Trenin found it and slid it just past Husso and 55 in front. 4-3. Uh oh.

Brayden Schenn put any hint of a Preds comeback to rest. Ryan O’Reilly stole the puck at center ice. 90 was able to get the puck up to Barbashev. The Preds player went all spread eagle but Barbashev was still able to get it over to Schenn. Schenn scored and added to Barbashev’s point total for the night.

Blues go on to win this one 5-3. Final shot totals were 35-29 in favor of Nashville. Next up for the Blues is the Kraken Friday night.

Tweets and Things.

A number of guys are having a great year. Barbashev is one of them.

Another multi-point night for Ivan Barbashev (2G 2A). He’s now up to 34 pts on the year. What a breakout season he’s quietly having. #stlblues — MICHAEL DISTEFANO (@mickey_canuck) January 18, 2022

Legend.

Pronger on the beer salute: "I had a little 'cheers' in my notes. It was either going to be water or beer and I figured why not just have a beer. We're in St. Louis, Anheuser-Busch country, (so why not) 'cheers' the crowd one last time?" #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 18, 2022

Chief comments on Barbashev.

Craig Berube on Ivan Barbashev's breakout season: "Sometimes players develop later. Sometimes players have a different role. ... He's on the power play, he's playing in a top-six role for most of the year, and he's doing the job."#stlblues pic.twitter.com/ASfuuqnBD4 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 18, 2022

Just in case you wanted to hear Schenn’s second goal from the other side.

Predators broadcast calls Schenn's goal to ice it #stlblues pic.twitter.com/7qxdaHb49z — VHS (@VanHicklestein) January 18, 2022

This isn’t even their final form...(hopefully 89 is back Friday)