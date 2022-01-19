NHL announces schedule update, adjustments

In case you were wondering what to do other than watch Olympic hockey next month, well, you can watch a ton of Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames games. Between February 7th to 22nd, the NHL will be making up all previously postponed games. Ninety-eight games will be played over that stretch of time; date changes have been made for 23 other games.

The Ottawa Senators have ten games to make up, while the Hurricanes, Oilers, Jets, and Maple Leafs have eight apiece. The Blues have just five games that have been adjusted:

Five games in 12 days is a long stretch, but if the season needs to be finished by April 29th, them’s the breaks.

The full, updated NHL schedule can be viewed at NHL.com/schedule. Changes to the broadcast schedule will be forthcoming.